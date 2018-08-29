Freeport Metrics co-founder Andrew Gauvin has become the sole owner of the custom application and software development firm.
Gauvin founded the company in 2009 with Dan Piltch, who will continue to serve as a consultant as the company transitions to sole ownership, a release from the company said. Freeport Metrics employs an international team of 40 designers, developers, business analysts and quality assurance specialists based in Portland and Warsaw, Poland. The company’s strong financial performance – it reported revenue gains of 230 percent since 2015 – enabled Gauvin to fund the buyout.
-
Local & State
Maine DOT rejects request for lobster tombstone
-
Nation & World
DOJ sides with lawsuit brought by Maine resident over Harvard’s race-based admissions policy
-
Local & State
Maine gets more than $23M for clean water projects
-
Maine Crime
Massachusetts man is charged with selling drugs in Biddeford-Saco area
-
Community
After school arts program starts Sept. 5