Freeport Metrics co-founder Andrew Gauvin has become the sole owner of the custom application and software development firm.

Gauvin founded the company in 2009 with Dan Piltch, who will continue to serve as a consultant as the company transitions to sole ownership, a release from the company said. Freeport Metrics employs an international team of 40 designers, developers, business analysts and quality assurance specialists based in Portland and Warsaw, Poland. The company’s strong financial performance – it reported revenue gains of 230 percent since 2015 – enabled Gauvin to fund the buyout.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: