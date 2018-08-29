The exhibit “Dressing the Chapman Family 1750-1830” will be on view from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 8 at The Chapman-Hall House, 270 Main St. in Damariscotta.

Mannequins dressed in appropriate fashions of the period are arranged in five rooms of the house. Each grouping complements the room’s setting. The exhibit includes a man’s outfit of the early- to mid-18th century, as well as women’s and children’s clothing that would be worn in the years 1750 to 1830. The display includes original and reproduction pieces.

An exhibit of period clothing at the Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta includes this boy's outfit, circa 1750. Chapman-Hall House photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The Chapman-Hall House is the oldest home in Damariscotta. Built in 1754, the house originally overlooked land that was to become Main Street, with a view of the Damariscotta River. Nathaniel Chapman’s step-brother Anthony Chapman convinced him that he would find good employment as a housewright in Damariscotta, which was then part of Nobleboro. Nathaniel and his wife Miriam brought six children with them when they moved to the village from Ipswich, Massachusetts.

The house is one of three historic sites under the care of the Lincoln County Historical Association, a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House, the 1761 Pownalborough Courthouse in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset.

Admission will cost $5 for adults and is free for children younger than 16.

For more information, visit lincolncountyhistory.org.

