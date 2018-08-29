RICHMOND — Selectmen will seek a moratorium on medical marijuana storefronts and establishments to give the town time to decide where it might allow the services.

Selectmen hope to bring an ordinance regulating medical marijuana businesses to the June Town Meeting, when the most voters would have a chance to chime in. New state laws give towns the rule-making power when it comes to the marijuana businesses, but that legislation is unlikely to go into effect until the end of the year.

“If we place a moratorium, it will allow us to get our ducks in a row with the Planning Board and so forth with medical marijuana facilities,” Town Manager Adam Garland said. “We’d have to have a special town meeting to put the moratorium in place and then immediately the Planning Board and will meet with the code enforcement officer. I would guess come regular Town Meeting is when things would be reviewed and adopted.”

The special town meeting to vote on the moratorium is expected within the next month.

Aaron Holmes, of Innovative Physical Therapy and Wellness, is concerned about the effect such a moratorium would have on his business.

“If we’re talking June for providing a service for these people — that’s almost a year from now before I can provide that service,” he said.

A moratorium doesn’t hinder a licensed caregiver growing in that person’s home and selling to patients, and it wouldn’t affect an existing storefront or growing facility. For those caregivers hoping to open facilities, the moratorium was concerning, Holmes said. Selectmen recommended that he start a petition to consider the ordinance sooner.

