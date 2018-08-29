The Waterville High School class of 1947 is looking for classmates to join them for a 71st reunion set for 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 13, at Eric’s Restaurant on College Avenue in Waterville. This is a buy your own lunch event.
For more information, call Bob McQuillan at 547-3617.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Maine DOT rejects request for lobster tombstone
-
Nation & World
DOJ sides with lawsuit brought by Maine resident over Harvard’s race-based admissions policy
-
Local & State
Maine gets more than $23M for clean water projects
-
Maine Crime
Massachusetts man is charged with selling drugs in Biddeford-Saco area
-
Community
After school arts program starts Sept. 5