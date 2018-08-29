The Waterville High School class of 1947 is looking for classmates to join them for a 71st reunion set for 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 13, at Eric’s Restaurant on College Avenue in Waterville. This is a buy your own lunch event.

For more information, call Bob McQuillan at 547-3617.

filed under:
September, waterville maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.