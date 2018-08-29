GOLF

Len Cole shot a 4-over 74 Wednesday to hold off Mark Plummer and Tom Palmer and win the Maine Senior Amateur Championship at Waterville Country Club in Oakland.

Cole, 56, of Falmouth Country Club, finished with a two-day total of 3-over 143.

Heading to the par-4 18th, Cole led Palmer by two strokes and Plummer by three. His three-putt bogey left him with a one-shot margin over both Plummer, a five-time Senior Amateur champion from Augusta Country Club who birdied the final hole, and Palmer, who was playing on his home course.

SOCCER

MLS: Former U.S. national team captain and Seattle Sounders striker Clint Dempsey announced his retirement, effective immediately.

In a statement issued by the Sounders, the 35-year-old Dempsey said he believes it’s the right time to call it quits after playing soccer professionally for 15 years.

Dempsey is tied with Landon Donovan as the top U.S. goal scorer, with 57 international goals in 141 appearances. He captained the U.S. in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil when the Americans reached the knockout stage before losing to Belgium in the round of 16.

FIFA SCANDAL: A former top South American soccer official was sentenced to nine years in prison for pocketing millions of dollars in cash bribes as part of the sprawling FIFA corruption scandal.

Juan Angel Napout of Paraguay received the sentence in federal court in New York City, where he and another soccer official from Brazil were found guilty late last year of racketeering conspiracy and other charges. The trial stemmed from a U.S.-led investigation resulting in charges against dozens of people and entities accused of orchestrating tens of millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks.

Napout, 60, was the former president of Paraguay’s soccer federation and of the South American soccer governing body CONMEBOL.

BOXING

TAYLOR ARRESTED: Former middleweight champion Jermain Taylor has been arrested in Arkansas after police allege he punched a woman, held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.

Little Rock police say they were called to Taylor’s home Wednesday afternoon in regard to a disturbance with a weapon. The 40-year-old Taylor was charged with third-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Earlier this month, prosecutors dropped domestic violence charges against Taylor dating to last summer, when he was accused of biting a woman and threatening her life.

In May 2016, Taylor was given a suspended sentence for a series of incidents between August 2014 and May 2015, including for shooting a cousin in the leg.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne has a bone bruise in her left knee and will be listed as questionable for Game 3 of the semifinals against the Atlanta Dream.

The best-of-five series is tied at 1-all.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Carlos Munoz will replace injured driver Robert Wickens for the final two races of the season.

Wickens has been hospitalized in Pennsylvania since his accident in Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway. The Canadian had surgery to insert titanium rods and screws to stabilize his fractured spine.

– Staff and news service report

Share

< Previous

Next >