HALLOWELL — The Harlow recently announced its schedule of workshops for September. The workshops, will be held at the galley at 100 Water St. Registration is required for all workshops unless otherwise stated.

Open Studios is set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 1. Bring your own supplies or project, or use any of our large assortment of supplies and materials. The gallery has many inspiring views from inside, outside, deckside and nearby. Many materials will be available. Open to anyone. $5-$10 suggested donation. Registration is not required.

CANMP Workshop with Penny Markley is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. Lead by Penny Markley in conjunction with the Capital Area New Mainers Project, this workshop offers a place to create, and supplies to anyone who has an idea to express in response to the gallery’s call for art for “A Nation of Immigrants: Home Lost, Home Found.”

Participants can choose to work in acrylic, pastel, or watercolor. If you have supplies you like to use, feel free to bring them, there also will be supplies provided by the gallery. Cost is $15, scholarships available for new Mainer’s. All ages, children must have an adult present. Please give your preferred medium when registering for this workshop.

Create and Take: Totes! will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 15. Using a variety of materials (stencils, stamps, paints and fabric markers), those who attend can create a unique and individual tote to reflect their personal style and interests. All materials provided including the tote. All ages, children must have an adult present. $15 for members, $20 for non-members.

Alcohol Ink Workshop with visiting Artist Jean Nitzel is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22.

Participants can learn the fun and colorful technique of alcohol ink painting with visiting Artist Jean Nitzel. This three-hour course will allow those who attend to learn the basic process, experiment and create a unique piece of art. Class size is limited to 15 adults. All materials included. Cost is $40 for members, $45 for non-members.

Introduction to Watercolor with Diane Dubreuil will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.

This workshop is designed for anyone who wishes to begin painting with watercolors or who may need help redirecting his/her creative thinking. Participants can learn some basic painting vocabulary, explore the basics of using equipment and watercolor paint, and hamore. Class size is limited to 10 ages 16-plus, all materials are included. Bring a bag lunch. Cost is $40 for members or $45 or non-members.

For more information or to register, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.

