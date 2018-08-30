Anthony “Tony” D’Agostino, a skilled painter and devoted husband and father of two young children, died unexpectedly Monday after exercising. He was 42.

Mr. D’Agostino was remembered this week for his infectious passion for life and his love for his family and friends.

Anthony "Tony" D'Agostino, who had a fierce love for his wife and children, painted houses during the day, and some evenings could be found playing guitar in local bands. Family photo

“He made friends with everyone, including all my friends,” said his wife, Melissa D’Agostino of Cumberland. “He welcomed everyone from my life into his life. Everyone was kind of drawn towards him. I don’t know if he even knew it. I don’t think he realized how important he was to so many people.”

Mr. D’Agostino grew up in Portland and graduated from Portland High School in 1994. Soon after, he opened his own business, Anthony D’Agostino Custom House Painting and Restoration Co. LLC. He painted houses throughout the Greater Portland area. His wife said he employed many of his friends over the years.

“He was proud of the quality of work that he did,” she said.

Mr. D’Agostino worked hard and played hard. According to his obituary, which is published in Friday’s newspaper, he loved muscle cars, Elvis Presley and everything rock ‘n’ roll.

In his early years, he started playing guitar and joined the band Manic Depression. He played guitar in several bands and toured the U.S. and Europe.

Mr. D’Agostino took a hiatus from music after the birth of his son, but recently started playing again. Most recently, he played guitar for the bands Iron City Preachers and Dark River Rising. His wife said she got to see him play in his last show Aug. 4.

“I walked into Geno’s where he was playing. I realized and remembered how talented he was,” his wife said.

Mr. D’Agostino fiercely loved his wife and their two children, Cohen, 7, and Adeline, 3.

Cohen turned 7 on Tuesday, and on Thursday attended his first day of second grade.

Addie shadowed her mother Thursday morning as she shared memories of their lives together. She reflected on the night she walked into Amigos in Portland in 2006. He called out her name and gave her a big hug, she said.

They were married in October 2009, and lived in Portland before moving to Cumberland in 2016.

“I loved how much he loved me and how he made me feel. I love how we connected and changed and grew in the same way,” his wife said. “We were kind of wild and crazy when we were younger. We were out and about a lot. Together, we slowed down and quieted down and just wanted to be with each other and our families.”

Mr. D’Agostino loved being a father. His wife shared stories of him skiing with his son and teaching him to ride a bike. Cohen mastered riding a bicycle this summer.

“All of a sudden he just did it,” Melissa D’Agostino said. “Cohen kind of just got it almost on his own. Tony was so amazed. He was so happy he got to see that. As soon as (Cohen) got great on his little bike, Tony and Cohen picked out a new bike. He got to see Cohen over the past few weeks riding around like he’s been doing it forever.”

Mr. D’Agostino could make his daughter burst out in laughter. The two loved snuggling. His wife said she just found a video of him dancing with Addie to a Cyndi Lauper song.

“He thought she was so beautiful… like the most beautiful little creature,” his wife said. “She has so much spirit. She’s a wild child. He loved watching her dance. She dances like crazy.”

When Mr. D’Agostino was a kid, he shied away from playing sports and trying new things. But as an adult, he became obsessed with skiing, kickboxing and Muay Thai, a martial art.

“He wanted to try everything,” his wife said. “He had all these plans for the future. He wanted to teach the kids everything he knew,” she said, breaking down in tears.

And he did as much as he could in his short time on Earth.

Mr. D’Agostino ended his work day Monday with a workout at Recon Fitness in Westbrook. He took several classes there, including kickboxing and Muay Thai. His wife said after Monday’s class, he sparred with another member. During the cool-down, he slumped over.

His wife said the exact cause of his death is unknown at this time.

