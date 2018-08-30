The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping Wednesday night in Canaan.

The incident was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Shady Lane.

A woman posted an alert regarding the incident on the Norridgewock Neighborhood Watch and Information page on Facebook, saying the family gave investigators a description of the car and a partial license plate number, “but the man is still out there somewhere probably looking for his next victim.”

“Parents be on the lookout for a man driving a gray Honda car,” the woman, who could not be reached immediately Thursday, said in the post. “He tried to kidnap my sister-in-laws son yesterday on Shady Lane in Canaan! He told him he would give him $30 to get in the car with him.

“Thankfully her son was smart enough to yell for my brother in law. Be aware of your surroundings and keep a close eye on your children and make sure your children know to never get in a stranger’s car and to scream and run if a stranger approaches them. Please share this especially if you live in the Canaan/Skowhegan area, this man could be anywhere and he’s not the only sick psycho out there.”

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said in an email to the Morning Sentinel that deputies responded to a 911 call reporting the incident and that a “pre-teen male had told his step-father that a guy stopped and asked him if he wanted money.”

“No attempt was made to get the young man into any vehicle,” Lancaster said. “When asked, the young man was unable to give a definitive description of the vehicle. The young man told his step-father, who told the mother. The mother called 911.”

The sheriff said he can confirm that originally it was reported to be a silver vehicle, but the boy could not identify the make or model.

“The vehicle was then described as a small black sporty car,” Lancaster said. “The deputies were given a partial plate number. They ran several possible configurations without success. The deputies searched the area and parking lots without success.”

