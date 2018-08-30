Cape Elizabeth police are investigating vandalism that has caused extensive damage to a practice field used by travel soccer teams.

“Over the past few weeks, we have received several complaints about criminal mischief having taken place at Gull Crest Fields,” the police department said in a news release posted on its Facebook page. “Each complaint states that a vehicle has driven onto one of the fields while spinning its tires, causing extensive damage to the field.”

More damage caused by a vehicle was discovered Tuesday morning by an officer on patrol in the neighborhood.

Cape Elizabeth police posted photographs of the damage caused to the playing fields on their Facebook page. The Gull Crest Fields are off Spurwink Avenue.

Anyone with information about the criminal mischief is asked to contact the police department at 767-3323 or post a message on the department’s Facebook page.

