The L.C.Bates Museum has planned the following Saturday afternoon science and art programs at 14 Easler Road in Hinckely.

Family Frog Day is set for 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1. A short walk out the museum’s back door, the pond is teeming with life, from frogs and tadpoles to crawfish and insects.

Educators will be on hand to help with identification. Wear boots you don’t mind getting muddy, nets will be provided.

A charades game, “Why the Long Face?” is scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. This game of faces features some of the taxidermy animals of the L.C. Bates Museum. Participants can imitate weasels, run like rabbits and explore the faces of the museum. Afterwards, those who attend will draw animal faces.

A Soil & Water Conservation presentation, geared for children, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.

From friend of the museum and retired soil scientist, Dave Turcotte. The program involves making mud with different soil types.

Smithsonian Museum Day is Saturday, Sept. 22. The annual celebration is hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a special Museum Day ticket.

Tickets are available online at smithsonianmag.com.

The Great Maine Outdoor Weekend Trail Walk will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. Join a guided walk along the historic, early 1900’s Good Will-Hinckley Trails behind the L.C. Bates Museum to find signs of wildlife and even check a small insect pit trap for ground beetles and ants. Learn how some animals are getting ready for winter and find tracks and scat left by wildlife. If it is rainy, we will do the walk inside the museum using our Maine Dioramas. Participants will receive a trail map and will be encouraged to return for walks on the trails.

Capture Birds in Watercolor! is scheduled for 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Explore the artists’ work, and the own Audubon Gallery, and interpret a bird of your choice in watercolor.

For more information, call the museum at 238-4250 or email at [email protected].

