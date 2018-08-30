Laura Fortman, candidate for Senate District 13, has recently received an endorsement from Emily’s List, and this Emily would like to add her personal endorsement for Laura.

Fortman has spent her entire career working on policies that supports women and families as an advocate for women in the Maine Women’s Lobby, as state labor commissioner, and while working for the Department of Labor in the Obama administration.

Fortman understands government and how it works. She understands budget and finance. She understands how state policies affect our daily lives, and she knows how to get things done. Her wealth of experience will be a vital asset for the people of District 13 (Lincoln County, minus Dresden, plus Windsor and Washington) and for the entire state of Maine.

I’m voting for Laura Fortman in November, and I hope you will join me and help elect Laura to the Maine Senate.

Emily Trask-Eaton

Waldoboro

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: