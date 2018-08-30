We are very lucky to have Laura Fortman as a candidate for Senate District 13 in the midcoast.

Laura has demonstrated her commitment to working people of Maine through her career with the Maine Women’s Lobby, as Maine’s labor commissioner, and her work in the nonprofit sector, particularly with the Frances Perkins Center.

Though I have known of Laura’s advocacy for women and her support of fair labor laws and a living wage, spending time with her while canvassing for this Senate seat has offered me a chance to chat with her about important issues.

One of those issues near and dear to both of us, as well as many in our aging midcoast population, is how we create and support programs to help our residents continue to thrive in our communities as we age. Every home care agency in the state is struggling to attract workers whose hourly wage is boxed in by inadequate funding from state and federal programs.

As former Maine labor commissioner, Laura understands the need to attract workers and pay them a living wage and benefits. She supports the minimum wage legislation passed by citizen referendum. Laura’s respect for everyday working citizens, her commitment to the rights of all our citizens, and her background in government and the non-profit sector make her an excellent candidate for the Senate. I will be very happy to cast my ballot for her in November.

Chris Szalay

Damariscotta

