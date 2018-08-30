FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition recently announced its upcoming schedule of free mobile health unit events. A variety of education and free health screenings will be offered at each stop including blood pressure and cholesterol checks, colon cancer screening kits (FIT screening) and body composition analysis.

The schedule is as follows:

Sept. 7: noon-3 p.m. at IGA, 2185 Main St. in Rangeley and from 4-6 p.m. at Edmunds Market, 1185 Rangeley Road in Phillips;

Sept. 11: noon-3 p.m. at Tranten’s Market, 363 Main St in Kingfield;

Sept. 12: noon-3 p.m. at Fotter’s Market, 157 Main St. in Eustis; and

Sept. 16-23: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Farmington Fairgrounds near the grandstand with special topics and medical providers each day.

Staff also will be available to offer assistance with mammography and annual physical exam scheduling, as well as assistance with financial programs to help cover these costs. Other assistance offered includes free tobacco recovery support, cancer prevention, nutrition and physical activity resources, activities for youth, and Affordable Care Act enrollment assistance.

The services are funded by the Doree Taylor Foundation, John T. Gorman Foundation, United Way of the Tri Valley Area, and Ladd Charitable Corporation.

For more information, contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or [email protected].

