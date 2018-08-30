Please join me in supporting Karen Kusiak for state Senate this fall. Over many years and in a variety of contexts, I’ve found Karen to be smart, practical, and down to earth. Her extensive experience as a teacher and as a member of the Fairfield school board, and her term as a state representative, are evidence of her deep commitment to serving her community, and to serving it well.
She does her homework, invites input, listens well, and finds thoughtful solutions that best address the needs of all concerned for both the short and long term. For example, as senator she will fight to restore revenue sharing to reduce property taxes.
She deserves your vote in November.
Beth Schiller
Waterville
