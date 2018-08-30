I have known Karen Kusiak for over 20 years, primarily through her work in her local church, where she served on the board of trustees and later as its president. A natural leader, she is one of those exceptional people who make a real difference in any organization. Her energy, responsiveness and initiative make her an invaluable asset. Her work ethic is unmatched.

Karen has a reassuring presence about her and is unflappable when things do not go as planned; for her, there is always a “Plan B.” This kind of preparedness and flexibility have served our church well.

Whether it be working in the church soup kitchen, teaching religious education classes, or overseeing the church’s gargantuan annual yard sale, Karen gives it her all and I have no doubt she will do the same in the Maine Senate. I endorse her without reservation for senator.

Constance Winship

Waterville

