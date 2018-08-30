I have known Karen Kusiak for over 20 years, primarily through her work in her local church, where she served on the board of trustees and later as its president. A natural leader, she is one of those exceptional people who make a real difference in any organization. Her energy, responsiveness and initiative make her an invaluable asset. Her work ethic is unmatched.

Karen has a reassuring presence about her and is unflappable when things do not go as planned; for her, there is always a “Plan B.” This kind of preparedness and flexibility have served our church well.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Whether it be working in the church soup kitchen, teaching religious education classes, or overseeing the church’s gargantuan annual yard sale, Karen gives it her all and I have no doubt she will do the same in the Maine Senate. I endorse her without reservation for senator.

Constance Winship

Waterville

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.