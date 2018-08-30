IN ANSON, Wednesday at 2:21 p.m., court paperwork was served on Willow Street.

IN AVON, Wednesday at 9:35 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Billy Jim Smith Road.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 12:32 p.m., a bad check reportedly was passed on Main Street.

10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sidney Street.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 1:15 p.m., a bridge was reported closed on Hartland Road.

3:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Mud Run.

8 p.m., an attempted kidnapping was reported on Shady Lane.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 12:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm on Clark Street.

7:34 a.m. police responded to an alarm on Fir Avenue.

IN CARTHAGE, Wednesday at 4:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Carthage Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 12:07 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at the police station.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 12:29 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Burrill Street.

2:47 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Martin Stream Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:18 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Hannaford Drive.

9:49 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire alarm on High Street.

9:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Industry Road.

10:10 a.m., police responded to an alarm on Broadway.

10:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at High Street and Franklin Avenue.

11:54 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Hannaford Drive.

3:20 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Wilton Road.

Thursday at 6:39 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Lucy Knowles Road.

7:54 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Webster Road.

IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Wednesday at 11:34 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Foster Hill Road.

7:12 p.m. firefighters responded to a report of a tree fire and lines down on Foster Hill Road.

IN JAY, at 2:20 p.m. theft by fraud was reported on Main Street.

8:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Osgood and Franklin roads.

IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 11:58 p.m., a tree fire with lines down was reported.

Thursday at 1:56 a.m. an alarm was responded to on Main Street.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Wednesday at 12:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 7:31 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Oak Street.

8:50 a.m., police investigated a report of a burglar alarm on Evergreen Drive.

10:37 a.m., a burglary was reported on Pleasant Street.

9:39 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 12:05 p.m., a complaint was investigated on Fletcher Drive.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 10:20 a.m., police were called to assist a motorist on Interstate 95.

IN ROCKWOOD, Wednesday at 11:21 a.m., police made an arrest on Maynard Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 12:03 p.m., a complaint about threatening was taken from Madison Avenue.

12:17 p.m., a bad check reportedly was passed on Heselton Street.

1:14 p.m., a burglar alarm was reported at Southgate Parkway.

3:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

3:04 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Avenue.

3:24 p.m., police returned to Dartmouth Street for information.

4:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.

6:50 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Blair Street.

7:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hanover Street.

8:34 p.m., a water-related complaint was taken from Madison Avenue.

10:25 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Madison Avenue.

11:22 p.m., fire and explosion were reported on Malbons Mills Road.

Thursday at 12:08 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Alder Street.

1:43 a.m., police made an arrest following a theft report on Madison Avenue.

7:22 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Indian Ridge.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 8:20 p.m., a fire from a lightning strike was reported on Anson Road. Starks, Anson and Madison fire units responded.

IN TEMPLE, at 2:19 p.m., and alarm was responded to on Varnum Pond Road.

IN THE FORKS, Wednesday at 4:35 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a report of a medical emergency on Lake Moxie Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:16 a.m., a theft was reported at a business on College Avenue.

10:49 a.m., an unwanted person was reported at a hotel on Main Street.

12:48 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from a business on Temple Street.

1:36 p.m., a protection order was served on Silver Place.

3:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a store on the Concourse.

4:14 p.m., a theft was reported at the homeless shelter on Colby Street.

5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a bank on Main Street.

6:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Street.

7:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a pizza place on Water Street.

7:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Poolers Park Way.

7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.

8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a store on Summer Street.

8:23 p.m., a person was reported missing on Drummond Avenue.

9:10 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on Punky Lane.

11:29 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Water Street.

11:31 p.m., police made an arrest on Gray Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 12:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on eastern Avenue.

2:27 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Temple Road.

5:23 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 9:07 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on outer China Road.

11:16 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Poplar Street.

3:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Augusta Road.

4:01 p.m., threatening was reported on Halifax Street.

6:20 p.m., a person requested a police escort on Cone Street.

7:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

8:56 p.m., fire units were sent in response to a call on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 7:20 a.m., Robert M. Stottlemyer, 55, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of failure to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury and operating while license suspended or revoked.

Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., Frank Gerald Moody Jr., 39, of Phillips, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked, with a prior conviction.

18:54 p.m., Darryl Paul Streeper Jr., 30, of Rumford, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:58 a.m., Cotey Lee Wheeler, 24, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

4:09 p.m., Scott Leeland Austin, 30, of Shirley, was arrested on a warrant from an affidavit on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4:34 p.m., Darren Lee Friend, 48, of Madison, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating an unregistered motor vehicle expired over 150 days.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:35 p.m., Samantha Perry, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on Punky Lane on a warrant.

11:45 p.m., Joshua Duprey, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant on Water Street.

Thursday at 12:15 a.m., Melissa Roye, 31, listed as a transient, was arrested on King Street on three warrants and on a charge of violating conditions of release.

