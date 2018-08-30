IN ANSON, Wednesday at 2:21 p.m., court paperwork was served on Willow Street.
IN AVON, Wednesday at 9:35 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Billy Jim Smith Road.
IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 12:32 p.m., a bad check reportedly was passed on Main Street.
10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sidney Street.
IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 1:15 p.m., a bridge was reported closed on Hartland Road.
3:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Mud Run.
8 p.m., an attempted kidnapping was reported on Shady Lane.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 12:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm on Clark Street.
7:34 a.m. police responded to an alarm on Fir Avenue.
IN CARTHAGE, Wednesday at 4:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Carthage Road.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 12:07 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at the police station.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 12:29 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Burrill Street.
2:47 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Martin Stream Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:18 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Hannaford Drive.
9:49 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire alarm on High Street.
9:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Industry Road.
10:10 a.m., police responded to an alarm on Broadway.
10:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at High Street and Franklin Avenue.
11:54 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Hannaford Drive.
3:20 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Wilton Road.
Thursday at 6:39 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Lucy Knowles Road.
7:54 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Webster Road.
IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Wednesday at 11:34 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Foster Hill Road.
7:12 p.m. firefighters responded to a report of a tree fire and lines down on Foster Hill Road.
IN JAY, at 2:20 p.m. theft by fraud was reported on Main Street.
8:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Osgood and Franklin roads.
IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 11:58 p.m., a tree fire with lines down was reported.
Thursday at 1:56 a.m. an alarm was responded to on Main Street.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Wednesday at 12:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 7:31 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Oak Street.
8:50 a.m., police investigated a report of a burglar alarm on Evergreen Drive.
10:37 a.m., a burglary was reported on Pleasant Street.
9:39 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 12:05 p.m., a complaint was investigated on Fletcher Drive.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 10:20 a.m., police were called to assist a motorist on Interstate 95.
IN ROCKWOOD, Wednesday at 11:21 a.m., police made an arrest on Maynard Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 12:03 p.m., a complaint about threatening was taken from Madison Avenue.
12:17 p.m., a bad check reportedly was passed on Heselton Street.
1:14 p.m., a burglar alarm was reported at Southgate Parkway.
3:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
3:04 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on North Avenue.
3:24 p.m., police returned to Dartmouth Street for information.
4:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.
6:50 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Blair Street.
7:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hanover Street.
8:34 p.m., a water-related complaint was taken from Madison Avenue.
10:25 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Madison Avenue.
11:22 p.m., fire and explosion were reported on Malbons Mills Road.
Thursday at 12:08 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Alder Street.
1:43 a.m., police made an arrest following a theft report on Madison Avenue.
7:22 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Indian Ridge.
IN STARKS, Wednesday at 8:20 p.m., a fire from a lightning strike was reported on Anson Road. Starks, Anson and Madison fire units responded.
IN TEMPLE, at 2:19 p.m., and alarm was responded to on Varnum Pond Road.
IN THE FORKS, Wednesday at 4:35 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a report of a medical emergency on Lake Moxie Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:16 a.m., a theft was reported at a business on College Avenue.
10:49 a.m., an unwanted person was reported at a hotel on Main Street.
12:48 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from a business on Temple Street.
1:36 p.m., a protection order was served on Silver Place.
3:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a store on the Concourse.
4:14 p.m., a theft was reported at the homeless shelter on Colby Street.
5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a bank on Main Street.
6:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Street.
7:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a pizza place on Water Street.
7:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Poolers Park Way.
7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.
8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
8:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a store on Summer Street.
8:23 p.m., a person was reported missing on Drummond Avenue.
9:10 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on Punky Lane.
11:29 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Water Street.
11:31 p.m., police made an arrest on Gray Street.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 12:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on eastern Avenue.
2:27 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Temple Road.
5:23 p.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 9:07 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on outer China Road.
11:16 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Poplar Street.
3:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Augusta Road.
4:01 p.m., threatening was reported on Halifax Street.
6:20 p.m., a person requested a police escort on Cone Street.
7:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
8:56 p.m., fire units were sent in response to a call on Clinton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 7:20 a.m., Robert M. Stottlemyer, 55, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of failure to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury and operating while license suspended or revoked.
Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., Frank Gerald Moody Jr., 39, of Phillips, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked, with a prior conviction.
18:54 p.m., Darryl Paul Streeper Jr., 30, of Rumford, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:58 a.m., Cotey Lee Wheeler, 24, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
4:09 p.m., Scott Leeland Austin, 30, of Shirley, was arrested on a warrant from an affidavit on a charge of domestic violence assault.
4:34 p.m., Darren Lee Friend, 48, of Madison, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating an unregistered motor vehicle expired over 150 days.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:35 p.m., Samantha Perry, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on Punky Lane on a warrant.
11:45 p.m., Joshua Duprey, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant on Water Street.
Thursday at 12:15 a.m., Melissa Roye, 31, listed as a transient, was arrested on King Street on three warrants and on a charge of violating conditions of release.
-
Portland Sea Dogs
Sea Dogs lose Hadlock finale, 4-2
-
College
Nor’easters open football era with a 33-7 loss to Coast Guard
-
Business
Microsoft tells its partners to offer paid family leave
-
Maine Crime
Connecticut man convicted of manslaughter for shooting in Bangor
-
Sports
High school roundup: Lawrence field hockey edges Belfast