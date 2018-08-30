DRESDEN — The Select Board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to raise the town’s property tax rate to $18.10 per $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.

The new rate, approved at a special meeting, is a slight bump up from last year’s rate, $17.80.

Town officials said they did not know what the average property value in Dresden was at presstime.

The rate means the town’s tax commitment is $2,252,255.56. Selectwoman Trudy Foss said the budget overlay is expected to be $9,675.82.

Selectman Allan Moeller made the motion to set the tax rate after hearing the range of possible rates could be $18.10 to $18.30 per $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.

In June, Dresden voters approved an $897,301 municipal budget for fiscal year 2019, an increase of $3,424.92 from last fiscal year. The town also appropriates about $1.7 million for local education and about $185,000 for county taxes.

The next Select Board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Pownalborough Hall.

