I recently met Jason Putnam, candidate in House District 87, at a candidate’s meet-and-greet night. I was pleasantly surprised at how approachable he was and how he put me at ease right away.

I had one major question for him, “If you are in office and your constituents write or talk to you in favor of an issue but you are against it, how will you vote?” He thought for a moment and said he would have to vote in favor of it because that’s what he would be at the State House to do — represent his constituents, not vote the party line or however he thought it should be. He went on to say he would be sure to research issues to make sure he knew as much as possible before he voted.

Now I’ve done by research, and Putnam has my vote.

Kris Weeks Oliveri

Pittston

