The Portland Sea Dogs closed out their home schedule Thursday night with a 4-2 loss to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, before 5,619 at Hadlock Field.

New Hampshire broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the seventh off reliever Harrison Cooney (0-1).

Portland starter Kyle Hart (3.57 ERA) finished his All-Star season with six innings of work, allowing two first-inning runs, striking out six.

The Sea Dogs tied the game in the fourth on RBI singles from Chris Madera and Deiner Lopez.

Slugging prospect Bobby Dalbec, normally a third baseman, made his pro debut at first base. He also went 1 for 3.

Bo Bichette went 3 for 4 with two RBI, two runs and a walk for the Fisher Cats.

Portland’s last chance came when Madera (2 for 3) led off the ninth with a walk and, with two outs, Jeremy Rivera walked. But reliever Corey Chopping struck out Chad De La Guerra for his second save.

The Fisher Cats (75-59) regained sole possession of first place in the Eastern League East Division, a game ahead of Trenton, which lost to Altoona 5-1. New Hampshire and the Thunder will meet in the first round of the league playoffs next week, with Altoona and Akron in the other series.

Portland dropped to 60-75, last in the division, 21/2 games behind fifth-place Binghamton (63-72). The Sea Dogs would have to win all four of their remaining games, in Binghamton, to finish fifth.

NOTES: Seven current or former Sea Dogs were selected for the Arizona Fall League, representing the Red Sox in the offseason prospect competition. First baseman Josh Ockimey and corner infielder Michael Chavis (both in Pawtucket) were picked, along with Sea Dogs pitchers Darwinzon Hernandez, Teddy Stankiewicz and Josh Taylor, corner infielder Dalbec and second baseman Esteban Quiroz. They will play for the Mesa Solar Sox, which will also include prospects from the A’s, Angels, Cubs and Tigers. The six-week season begins Oct. 9.

Team awards were announced with Ockimey named the 2018 MVP after batting .254/.843 OPS with 15 home runs in 90 games. Matt Kent (11-8, 3.50 ERA) was named Pitcher of the Year. Other honors went to Jordan Weems (10th Man) and Nick Lovullo (Citizen of the Year) … The Sea Dogs finished with an average attendance of 5,678 for 61 home dates (nine other dates were postponed by weather or field conditions). Portland will finish fourth in average attendance in the 12-team Eastern League, behind Richmond (6,106), Hartford (6,001) and Reading (5,713) … In Triple-A Pawtucket, former Sea Dogs reliever Travis Lakins retired his four batters, dropping his ERA to 1.88.

