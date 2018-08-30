WINSLOW — Once the first-game jitters had been worked through, the Winslow High School field hockey team was dominant. The Black Raiders scored three goals in four minutes early in the second half, and cruised to a 5-0 win over Mount View in the season opener for both teams.

“What I told them was, I kind of let you guys work and work the jitters out. I wasn’t saying too much. Once they got their groove, I think they did a really good job,” Winslow coach Mary Beth Bourgoin said.

Abby Washburn and Bohdi Littlefield each scored two goals for the Black Raiders, while Littlefield added a pair of assists. Winslow goalie Leah Pelotte didn’t have to make a save to earn the shutout.

“My defense has been working very hard. My girls know that’s what I like to take care of first,” Bourgoin said.

Added Winslow senior Weslee Littlefield: “We’re pretty conditioned. We worked pretty hard this preseason running, running, running. That definitely helped us today.”

Winslow controlled play early, but had nothing to show for five penalty corners in the game’s first 18 minutes. With 11:40 left in the first half, Maddie Beckwith scored to give Winslow a 1-0 lead. With 4:45 left in the first half, Washburn scored on a rebound of a Bohdi Littlefield shot to give the Black Raiders a 2-0 lead.

The offensive breakthrough came just over five minutes into the second half. First Bohdi Littlefield scored with 24:40 to play. At the 21:56 mark, Washburn scored with an assist from Bohdi Littlefield. Just over a minute and a half later, Bohdi Littlefield scored with an assist from Silver Clukey for a 5-0 lead.

“We talked about that, about keeping the pressure on and becoming more offensive. We’re still very defensive. It’s that transition forward,” Bourgoin said.

Bourgoin told her team to be wary of Mustangs defender Rachelle Ravin.

“That girl can stop the ball, so you’ve got to figure out a way to get around her,” Bourgoin said.

Travis Lazarczyk — 861-9242

[email protected]

Twitter: @TLazarczykMTM

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: