AUGUSTA — It’s opening night on the gridiron, and we’ll have you covered across a variety of platforms Friday night.

Make sure to check out our extensive coverage online at www.centralmaine.com/highschoolsports for all your football needs. We will also have live postgame reaction from a few different games tonight, so check that out on Facebook.

Staff photo by Michael G. Seamans A jet's vapor trail splits the goal posts at Caldwell Field on the Mt. Blue High School campus in Farmington during an Aug. 24 preseason game betwen the Cougars and Cony Rams. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Here’s where we’ll be at Friday night, and where to follow along for updates:

• Messalonskee at Cony, 7 p.m., Alumni Field, Augusta. Follow Drew Bonifant for updates.

• Lawrence at Mt. Blue, 7 p.m., Caldwell Field, Farmington. Follow Travis Lazarczyk for updates.

• Wells at Madison, 7 p.m., Rudman Field, Madison. Follow Travis Barrett for updates.

Also, Lazarczyk will be a guest on News Center’s Fifth Quarter (Channel 6) later Friday night around 11:15.

Share

< Previous

Next >