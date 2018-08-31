AUGUSTA — It’s opening night on the gridiron, and we’ll have you covered across a variety of platforms Friday night.
Make sure to check out our extensive coverage online at www.centralmaine.com/highschoolsports for all your football needs. We will also have live postgame reaction from a few different games tonight, so check that out on Facebook.
Here’s where we’ll be at Friday night, and where to follow along for updates:
• Messalonskee at Cony, 7 p.m., Alumni Field, Augusta. Follow Drew Bonifant for updates.
• Lawrence at Mt. Blue, 7 p.m., Caldwell Field, Farmington. Follow Travis Lazarczyk for updates.
• Wells at Madison, 7 p.m., Rudman Field, Madison. Follow Travis Barrett for updates.
Also, Lazarczyk will be a guest on News Center’s Fifth Quarter (Channel 6) later Friday night around 11:15.
