IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 8:42 a.m., police investigated a reported trespassing on Western Avenue.

At 8:43 a.m., police performed an investigation stemming from recovered property on Bridge Street.

At 1:39 p.m., crews from the fire department responded to an oil spill reported on Riverside Drive.

At 3:04 p.m., police investigated an assault reported by an Ingraham Mountain Road caller.

At 3:36 p.m., a Gray Birch Drive caller reported theft.

At 4:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Quimby Street caller.

At 5:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Crossing Way caller.

At 6:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Union Street caller.

At 6:44 p.m., police conducted a pedestrian check on State Street.

At 6:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a New England Road caller.

At 7:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Quimby Street.

At 11:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Gannett Street caller.

On Friday at 4:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Hospital Street caller.

IN GARDINER, on Thursday at 10:16 a.m., harassment was reported by an Alexandra Drive caller.

IN FARMINGDALE, on Thursday at 12:05 p.m., police investigated an incident after a welfare check on Bowman Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, on Thursday at 10:45 a.m., police investigated harassment reported by a Richmond Road caller.

IN MONMOUTH, on Thursday at 12:49 p.m., a South Monmouth Road caller reported a theft.

IN WINTHROP, on Thursday at 7:06 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported on Audette Court.

At 7:40 p.m., police responded to an intrusion alarm on Old Western Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 3:38 p.m., Kegan Yates, 30, of Belgrade, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

At 4:20 p.m., Daniel Mullens, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of assault and violating conditions of his release following a reported 911 call hangup.

At 9:25 p.m., a juvenile was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest and possession of alcohol by a minor following a reported disturbance on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN GARDINER, on Thursday at 8:44 p.m., Shelby Johnson, 45, of Gardiner, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a police check on Summer Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, at 9:25 p.m., Allison Chase, 41, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief following a reported disturbance on Mount Vernon Avenue.

