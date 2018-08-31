By KEVIN THOMAS

KENNEBUNK – The Kennebunk High Rams had a couple of hiccups to start. But once the Rams got going, they kept going, as Kennebunk romped past Skowhegan High 62-19 Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

In the season opener for both, Kennebunk, a Class B South power, took a 34-6 halftime lead and Skowhegan, the defending Class B North champion, could not keep up. The Indians did not have a first down until late in the first half.

The game began with Kennebunk fumbling on its third play. Jamal Dourant recovered for the Indians, at the Rams 43. Skowhegan drove to the 34 and went for it on fourth-and inches, but were stopped.

The Rams quickly drove and had a first down on the Skowhegan 4.

But the Indians defense toughened, holding Kennebunk on three runs. On fourth-and-1, the Rams tried a pass, but it sailed incomplete.

Skowhegan went nowhere on offense and the Indians punt was shanked and went out of bounds at their 10.

This time, the Rams needed only one play. Derek Smith ran around the right end for the 10-yard score, and Kennebunk led 6-0 with 5:07 left in the first quarter

Kennebunk punted on its next series, but scored on its following four possessions for a 34-0 lead.

Play was stopped for about 15 minutes when one of the chain gang workers collapsed. Medical personnel tended to him. The man, who was not identified, appeared stable and was taken away by ambulance.

After the break, the Indians mounted their only drive, a 77-yard effort. Highlighted by a 49-yard pass to Aidan Louder, Skowhegan drove to the Rams 24. From there, quarterback Marcus Christopher found Colby Miller for the touchdown, with 31 seconds left in the half.

But the Rams had too much of a cushion and cemented the win in the second half.

Next week, Skowhegan plays host to Brunswick on Friday at 7 p.m., while the Rams are at Mount Ararat on Saturday, at 11 a.m.

