Side By Each Brewing Co., which announced in June it was coming to the former Hammond Tractor on Minot Avenue in Auburn later this year, is rolling out two programs as it gathers startup capital, one of which leads to the burning question:

What would you name its bathroom?

The new brewery, started by Ben Low and Matt Johannes, will sell shares for a community-supported brewing program — think CSAs for vegetables, except for beer. Shares start at a yearlong half-share for $425 that buys you one liter of beer a week along with other savings and perks.

Low said those shares will probably go on sale at the end of the year, when the brewery hopes to open with coffee and beer samples from its pilot brewing system.

The other program, Founders Community, offers a limited number of support levels (75 at $500, 50 at $1,000, 20 at $2,500 and 12 at $5,000) in exchange for lifetime discounts on CSB shares, party invites and other perks.

Sign up at the $2,500 level and receive: “the opportunity to name a small piece of equipment (like a shiny fermenter, our sexy espresso machine or a luxurious restroom stall).”

“We tried to have fun with it,” Low said. “We’ll stop selling the Founders Community shares once we have beer to sell.”

That’s tentatively around March.

