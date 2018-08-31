The Chef’s Cupboard will join the farmers’ market for a tasting and learning event at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm, 217 Hewett Road in Somerville.

The market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with activities and events throughout the day.

At noon, a demonstration on how to season various meats and vegetables for the grill is set.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 549-3096.

