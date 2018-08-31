The Chef’s Cupboard will join the farmers’ market for a tasting and learning event at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm, 217 Hewett Road in Somerville.
The market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with activities and events throughout the day.
At noon, a demonstration on how to season various meats and vegetables for the grill is set.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 549-3096.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
View from Away: Congress must heed McCain's warning
-
Politics
Legislature nears the end of its tumultuous session – which was supposed to conclude in April
-
Columnists
Commentary: Portland should also celebrate its restaurant workers – with paid sick days
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Every day I ask myself: How can this be happening in America?
-
Editorials
View from Away: Schools are no place for guns