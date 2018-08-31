BELFAST — Anthony Singh rushed for three touchdowns and Trafton Gilbert rushed for a pair and the Waterville football team rolled past Belfast 45-12 in a Big Ten Conference game Friday night.

Jack Thompson also scored for the Purple Panthers and Jack Lloyd kicked a 35-yard field goal to cap the scoring for Waterville.

Belfast dropped to 0-1.

MARANACOOK 8, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Quarterback Garit Laliberte scored on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter, and a safety on a bad snap provided the Black Bears with all the scoring they needed for a Class E victory in Readfield.

Dakota DeMott had a 67-yard run to set up Laliberte’s score, and also notched two sacks on defense. Brad Russell had two sacks for Maranacook as well, and Isaac Wilson led the way with 11 tackles.

Dom Ferguson’s interception in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter iced the Black Bears’ victory.

Share

< Previous

Next >