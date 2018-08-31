The Winthrop Maine Historical Society will host retired educator Bob Pelletier at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Winthrop Town Office, 17 Highland Ave.

Pelletier will speak about the history of the bells of Winthrop. At one time, the mills, churches and fire department all covered the town with the sounds of their bells, creating a system of life in Winthrop. Pelletier has gathered historical information and invites citizens to add whatever knowledge they may have.

Pelletier has been a resident of Winthrop for 57 years. He had a long career in public education. He also served his community as captain of the fire department and as a library trustee. He currently sits on the board of the Winthrop Maine Historical Society.

The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Shane Billings at 377-8673.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: