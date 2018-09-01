IN ANSON, Friday at 6:55 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Pease Hill Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:59 a.m., a caller from Armory Street reported an assault.

1:47 p.m., a Whitten Road caller reported a disturbance/disorderly conduct.

1:59 p.m., a Civic Center Drive caller reported shoplifting/theft.

3:04 p.m., a caller from Western Avenue reported a disturbance.

6:31 p.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center following a request from a Sewall Street caller to check the welfare of an individual.

7 p.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center following a request from a Cony Street caller to check the welfare of an individual.

7:08 p.m., a caller from Senator Way reported criminal mischief.

8:11 p.m., a 42-year-old Augusta man was stopped on Hope Way on a charge of failure to register vehicle.

9:15 p.m., a 54-year-old Augusta man was issued a criminal summons on unspecified charges following a traffic complaint from a Swan Street caller.

9:15 p.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center following a report of an overdose from a Northern Avenue caller.

Saturday at 12:36 a.m., a caller from New England Road made a missing persons report.

4:09 a.m., a Northern Avenue caller reported drug offenses.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 1:16 a.m., breaking and entering was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 11:19 a.m., threatening was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 10:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Shadagee Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:23 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Main Street.

3:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Henderson Court.

3:30 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported with no address listed.

6:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bunker Avenue.

8:53 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Oakland Road.

10:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 7:33 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maple Avenue.

9:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported in the parking lot behind Tranten’s.

6:04 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Quebec Street.

9:59 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on North Street.

IN HARMONY, Friday at 7:56 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported on Lake Como Drive.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 3:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Burton Street.

IN JAY, Friday at 8:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Moose Hill Road.

10:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Dixfield Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 7:10 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

11:06 a.m., theft was reported on Perkins Street.

12:11 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Weston Avenue.

12:36 p.m., a report of disorderly conduct led to an arrest on Main Street.

7:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 12:13 p.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on Meadow Brook Road.

11:45 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Meadow Brook Road.

Saturday at 8:33 a.m., mischief was reported on Collins Drive.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 12:18 p.m., theft was reported on Meadow Ridge Road.

6:47 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Oak Hill Road.

10:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 12:24 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported at Brickett Point Estates.

8:54 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Fairfield Street.

9:58 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Oak Street.

10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 8:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 12:27 a.m., a report of suspicious activity on Main Street led to an arrest.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 8:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:29 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Olive Street.

11:57 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Ash Street.

Noon, a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

12:06 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Waterville Road.

12:30 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Cragin Brook Lane.

4:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Russell Road.

5:39 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

5:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Turner Avenue.

IN SOLON, Friday at 11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 3:48 p.m., theft was reported on Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:03 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

10:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

1:30 p.m., an unwanted person was reported in The Concourse.

3:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

4:07 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

4:21 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:22 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

5:07 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Morgan Street.

5:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hillside Avenue.

6:10 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

6:52 p.m., a report of disturbance led to an arrest on Edwards Street.

7:24 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Myrtle Street.

8:36 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

8:53 p.m., a report of shoplifting led to an arrest on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:10 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

9:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Veteran Court.

11:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:40 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Water Street.

11:42 p.m., a fight was reported on Silver Street.

Saturday at 1:24 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Front Street.

1:35 a.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Elm Street.

3:24 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Franklin Street.

4:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ticonic Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 6:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:24 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Augusta Road.

Saturday at 12:49 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Lucille Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11 a.m., James M. Kenney, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drug following a request to check welfare from a caller on Bangor Street.

6:48 p.m., John W. Wilkinson, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant from Kennebec County and on separate charges of violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked following a motor vehicle stop at Winthrop and Elm streets.

7:43 p.m., Eric Malcolm Girard, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant charging fugitive from justice after an attempt to locate on South Belfast Avenue.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 4:55 p.m., Ryan M. Nuzzo, 30, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors and violating condition of release.

10:35 p.m., Craig K. Heath, 36, of Auburn, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence on an ATV and failure to stop on an ATV.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 1:51 p.m., Dana Ellery Clark, 53, of Anson, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release, disorderly conduct, assault and refusing to submit to arrest.

7:52 p.m., Mykel Irving Hewey, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants for violation of bail.

11:32 p.m., Casey James Cole, 30, of North Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Saturday at 1:40 a.m., Ronald M. Grover, 64, of North Anson, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and domestic violence assault.

2:37 a.m., James Helsley, 31, of Orrington, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:28 a.m., Luman Chester Barnard, 36, of Augusta, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer following a report of theft/shoplifting from a Civic Center Drive caller.

10:27 p.m., Keith Allen Tardiff, 28, of Augusta, was charged with assault following a report from a Chapel Street caller.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: