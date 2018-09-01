A single-vehicle crash Friday night on Cambell Shore Road in Gray ripped the car into two pieces and trapped the driver inside, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Upon arriving at the crash scene about 10:20 p.m., personnel from the sheriff’s office and Gray Fire and Rescue found a 2008 Honda Civic in the woods off the south side of Cambell Shore Road. The car had hit a tree and split in two, Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon said in a statement.

The driver, Warren Kimball, 44, of New Gloucester, was trapped inside half of the vehicle and had to be extricated. He was transported by Life Flight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The crash was still under investigation as of Saturday afternoon, but Gagnon said speed was a factor.

