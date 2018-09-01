Racist phone calls mocking Florida’s black Democratic gubernatorial nominee appear to be from a white supremacist podcast that has also taken credit for inflammatory robocalls in Iowa and California.

Someone falsely identifies themselves as Andrew Gillum in the recorded calls and speaks in a racist, old-time minstrel dialect while asking voters for their support. The calls are said to be paid for by The Road to Power – an Idaho-based video podcast.

The Gillum campaign says the calls started Friday but it’s unclear if they’ve reached anywhere beyond Tallahassee, where Gillum is mayor.

Gillum’s Republican opponent, U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, is not affiliated with the podcast behind the “appalling and disgusting” calls.

