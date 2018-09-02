The White Water Rafting Outfitters listed below oppose Central Maine Power’s massive transmission line, the New England Clean Energy Connect, through the Maine wilderness (“CMP touts benefits of power line project in Farmington,” July 16).
This proposed transmission line, from Quebec to Massachusetts, would negatively impact critical terrestrial and aquatic habitat, pristine and remote trout streams, sections of the Appalachian Trail, the “forever wild” Kennebec River Gorge, and the tourism economy of Maine.
Please note, the states of Vermont and New Hampshire have already rejected this project because of the negative impact it would have on their environment and their economies.
I compliment the state of Massachusetts for their goal to reduce carbon emissions 25 percent by 2020 and 80 percent by 2050. However, there are more intelligent solutions to reduce carbon emissions and attain higher levels of alternate energy in Massachusetts. Solar arrays (residential and commercial), and onshore and offshore wind power are more intelligent and creative solutions than a destructive swath through the Maine wilderness.
Jim Murton
North Country Rivers
Bingham
Cliff Stevens
Moxie Outdoor Adventures
The Forks
Michelle Stevens
North American Whitewater
The Forks
Janice Murton
Maine Whitewater
Bingham
-
Maine Crime
Two Hancock County men sought in killing of family’s dog
-
Local & State
Yarmouth petition would keep town employees off council
-
Local & State
Falmouth asks voters to approve $500,000 to cover library deficit
-
Nation & World
Ukrainian city observes anniversary of World War II massacre
-
Sports
Mike Hopkins rallies back to win Boss Hogg 150