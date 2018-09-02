AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Aug. 23-29, 2018, at courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Quincy T. Abrams, 38, of Waterbury, Connecticut, operating under the influence Oct. 1, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 1, 2017, in Augusta; $250 fine, seven-day jail sentence; driving to endanger, Oct. 1, 2017, in Augusta; $575 fine, $575 suspended, seven-day jail sentence, 30-day license suspension; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit and operating vehicle without license, same date and town, dismissed.

Mary Ann Benitez, 32, of Gardiner, two counts operating while license suspended or revoked July 1, 2017, in Manchester, and June 24, 2017, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Lisa L. Billington, 46, of Readfield, failure to register vehicle June 3, 2018, in Manchester; $100 fine.

Garry J. Blackman, 61, of Boothbay, failure to register vehicle July 7, 2018, in Gardiner; $100 fine.

Robert A. Breton, 23, of Augusta, failing to stop, remain, provide information June 19, 2018, in Randolph, dismissed.

Jay Allen Buotte, 56, of Augusta, disorderly conduct loud noise private place Aug. 26, 2018, in Augusta; five-day jail sentence.

Tony Cathcart, 18, of Bangor, assault June 6, 2018, in Belgrade; $300 fine.

Dwight D. Cochrane, 42, of Winthrop, assault March 4, 2017, in Winthrop; $300 fine.

Jared C. Colby, 26, of Waterville, operating under the influence Jan. 15, 2018, in Waterville; $900 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspension; and found not guilty of violating condition of release, same date and town.

Micah Damato, 19, of Middleborough, Massachusetts, operating vehicle without license July 28, 2018, in Gardiner; $150 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Michael A. Douglass, 47, of Newport, operating under the influence July 11, 2018, in Monmouth; $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit July 11, 2018, in Monmouth; 96-hour jail sentence.

Kurt Eric Elliott, 30, of Sanford, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 9, 2017, in Windsor; $250 fine; attaching false plates, same date and town, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked June 15, 2018, in Hallowell; $250 fine; violating condition of release June 15, 2018, in Hallowell; $100 fine, $100 suspended.

Michael Fuchswanz, 36, of Vassalboro, operating/permitting operation unregistered motorboat July 8, 2018, in Vassalboro; $200 fine.

Jared Fuller, 33, of Hallowell, failure to comply with order July 7, 2018, in Hallowell; $500 fine. Dangerous dog complaint violation July 7, 2018, in Hallowell; $250 fine, $250 suspended; allowing dog to be at large, same date and town, dismissed.

Raven C. Gabb, 21, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 8, 2018, in Augusta; $300 fine.

Michael Garland, 31, of Oakland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 2, 2018, in Waterville; $400 fine.

Rusty D. Hall, 33, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked May 1, 2018, in Farmingdale; $250 fine; operating vehicle without license, same date and town, dismissed.

Amy Jean Hudson, 35, of Waterville, criminal trespass May 26, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Delilah Iris, 40, of Madison, operating under the influence March 10, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Samuel King, 22, of Windsor, enter or cause projectile to enter a place illegally July 8, 2018, in China; $100 fine.

Raymond Lamothe, 63, of Sabattus, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate June 3, 2018, in Monmouth; $150 fine.

Jodi Lynne Lathrop, 43, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 21, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, 14-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of heroin, same date and town, dismissed.

Patricia Ann Murray, 44, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 12, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Marc A. Ouellette, 49, of Winslow, criminal mischief Jan. 31, 2018, in Winslow; seven-day jail sentence, all suspended; operating under the influence Jan. 31, 2018, in Winslow; $700 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspension; driving to endanger Jan. 31, 2018, in Winslow; $575 fine, $575 suspended, seven-day jail sentence, all suspended, 30-day license suspension.

Todd Parsons, 42, of Palmyra, operating under the influence Aug. 26, 2018, in Clinton; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Ryan Paulus, 24, of Wautoma, Wisconsin, operating under the influence Feb. 4, 2018, in Winslow; $600 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Stephen A. Perry, 29, of Hallowell, operating under the influence Sept. 3, 2017, in Winthrop; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jonathan A. Petgrave, 31, of Waterville, aggravated assault Aug. 13, 2017, in Clinton; six-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 28 months suspended, three-year probation; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Bryan C. Purcell, 47, of Daphne, Alabama, operating under the influence April 14, 2018, in Manchester; $1,600 fine.

Michael Anthony Stone, 49, of Waterville, failure to comply sex offender registry act Dec. 6, 2017, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence.

David R. Strain, 35, of Augusta, domestic violence reckless conduct Aug. 18, 2018, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed. Violating condition of release Aug. 23, 2018, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence.

Haitham A. Sultan, 31, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked July 30, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Alisa Rose Tomaselli, 34, of Belgrade, driving to endanger June 17, 2016, in Augusta; $575 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence June 17, 2016, in Augusta; dismissed.

Christopher Watson, 25, of Chelsea, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit June 20, 2018, in Chelsea; $400 fine.

Tina Marie Winslow, 47, of Farmingdale, operating under the influence July 15, 2018, in Gardiner; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

