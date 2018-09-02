IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 11:15 a.m., a North Belfast Avenue caller reported criminal mischief.

3:08 p.m., a Cony Street caller reported theft/shoplifting.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 7:43 p.m., Thomas M. Lowrie, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation following a suspicious activity report by a Glenridge Drive caller.

9:43 p.m., Stephaine A. Bolte, 46, of Augusta was arrested on a warrant and on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked following a traffic stop at Townsend Road and Marketplace Drive.

10:12 p.m., Felicia Glidden, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation following a disturbance/disorderly conduct report by a caller at Bond and Water streets.

