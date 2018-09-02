Ogunquit Parks and Recreation sponsored a sandcastle contest Sunday at Main Beach. The winner for the kids’ category was an Egyptian pyramid display with a Sphinx; winning the family category was “Team Cam,” a giant basketball going through a hoop; and for the adult category, the winner was an “interactive mermaid.”

