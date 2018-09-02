Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts, including tax evasion, bank fraud, and campaign finance violations.

During his confession, Cohen admitted he made hush money payments to former Trump mistresses “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office,” with the goal of influencing the outcome of the 2016 election, implicating Trump as a criminal co-conspirator.

On Sept. 4, the Senate Judiciary Committee is slated to begin hearings on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. Given the nature and seriousness of Trump’s potential crime, it is clear that the hearings should be delayed until more information is known about Trump’s criminal liability.

In a 2009 Minnesota Law Review article, Kavanaugh argued that a sitting president should not be distracted by lawsuits, criminal investigations, or even answer questions from a prosecutor. If confirmed to the Supreme Court, there is a high likelihood he would need to decide this exact question — if Trump is subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller to testify but refuses, would the Supreme Court compel him to do so?

Kavanaugh’s stance may allow Trump off the hook for the crime of attempting to affect the outcome of his own election, and more must be known before the Senate moves ahead with his nomination.

It is urgent that Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins call on their colleagues on the Judiciary Committee to suspend the upcoming hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh until more is known about Trump’s criminal liability.

The public deserves a legitimate Supreme Court, and we deserve to know more before proceeding with a vote on Kavanaugh.

Carroll Payne

Plymouth

