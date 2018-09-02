It is better to treat someone with decency and respect and be there for each other — good vibrations give good vibrations.

I don’t understand why some people in power can’t do the right thing. I’ve listened to some people who say they must have more money, yet they have all they need — the accumulation of great wealth at the expense of others who simply want to survive and support their families. I feel we can share what we have.

Because we love, we have begun to look;

Because we look, we have begun to see;

Because we see, we have begun to learn;

Because we learn, we have begun to act;

Because we act, we have received and given hope.

David Bolduc

Waterville

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: