Maine Forest Rangers rescued a woman late Monday morning who had injured her leg and was hiking on Dorr Mountain in Acadia National Park, according to a post on the Rangers’ Facebook page.

The rangers used a helicopter to bring her to the Bar Harbor Fire Department, where she was transported to an area hospital.

“This helicopter short haul rescue method saved rescuers a dangerous and arduous carry down of the victim,” the post said.

No further information was immediately available Monday evening.

