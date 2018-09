DIXFIELD – Kerrigan Anuszewski scored a pair of second-half goals, leading the Winthrop field hockey team to a 4-0 Mountain Valley Conference victory over Dirigo Monday.

Moriah Hajduk and Maddie Perkins also had goals for the Ramblers (2-0), who got all of their scoring after halftime. Perkins, Bre Feeney and Lindsay Leborneau had assists.

Alicia Bridges made three saves for Winthrop. Allie Dyke had five saves for Dirigo (1-2).

