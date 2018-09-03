BAR HARBOR — There are few places in the country to get a better look at the night sky than Acadia National Park, and stargazers will meet there to do just that in a few days.

The Acadia Night Sky Festival is scheduled to begin Wednesday. The event bills itself as “the premier night sky event on the Eastern seaboard” and it happens all over Mount Desert Island, Bar Harbor and the Schoodic Peninsula.

Organizers say the star celebration is a multi-day festival that includes more than three dozen events dedicated to the enjoyment of Maine’s night sky. There’s a keynote event scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor.

This is the tenth time the annual event has taken place. It concludes Sept. 9.

