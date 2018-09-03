Most of Mt. Blue’s offensive success in Friday’s 34-13 win over Lawrence came on the ground, as the Cougars enjoyed great success running the ball throughout the game. One touchdown, though, highlighted a versatility that could become an important key to the Cougars as they look to earn a playoff spot for the first time in three years.

Week 1 Honor Roll • Randy Barker of Mt. Blue ran for 146 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-13 win over Lawrence. • Waterville’s Anthony Singh ran for three touchdowns in a 45-12 win at Belfast. • Trafton Gilbert of Waterville ran for two touchdowns in the Panthers win at Belfast. • Mt. Blue’s Caleb Haines had an interception in the Cougars win. • Alex Demers of Winslow scored a pair of touchdowns in 28-20 win at Nokomis. • Nokomis’ Alex Costedio ran for two touchdowns in the loss to Winslow. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Last in the first half, Mt. Blue held a 21-0 lead and had the ball deep in Lawrence territory. Facing fourth down and long, wide receiver Noah Bell took a pitch from quarterback Hunter Meeks, calmly sat in the pocket for a moment, then threw a touchdown pass to Kyle Fox in the right corner of the end zone.

Bell is a former quarterback for the Cougars, and made the move to receiver this season.

“We just wanted to utilize his talents,” Mt. Blue coach Nate Quirion said.

Mt. Blue plays a crossover game at Greely Friday night.

• • •

Lawrence played at Mt. Blue without one of its key players, senior tight end/linebacker Logan Fortin. The Bulldogs could be without Fortin for a little while longer.

Fortin is dealing with a shoulder injury, coach John Hersom said, and plans to see his doctor this week.

“We’re trying to get by without him,” Hersom said.

The Bulldogs will play a tough crossover game at two-time defending state champion Marshwood Friday, and will play without another key player, running back/cornerback Isaiah Schooler, who was ejected from Friday’s game at Mt. Blue after an official said he saw Schooler bring his hands in the facemask of a Mt. Blue player.

• • •

Coming off a six-win season, there are expectations for success at Nokomis. After Saturday afternoon’s close 28-20 loss to Winslow, coach Jake Rogers reminded his team that while it’s OK to be disappointed in a tough loss, it must move on quickly and get ready for the next game.

“Losing’s part of the game. If everybody won, everybody would be playing,” Rogers said. “If you can’t take a loss, this is the wrong sport for you. It’s going to happen.”

Nokomis plays at Oceanside Friday. Last season, these team played one of the closest games of the regular season in the state. Nokomis scored the game-winning touchdown and 2-point conversion with 10 seconds to play, driving 66 yards in just over a minute to win the game.

• • •

Around the state: Last season, the Campbell Conference Class B went undefeated in crossover games against the Pine Tree Conference Class B. On opening night, the PTC finally earned a win over its southern rivals, when Brunswick beat Falmouth, 27-25. This week’s crossover games between the leagues include Cony at Biddeford, Lawrence at Marshwood, Mt. Blue at Greely, and Noble at Messalonskee… Of the 39 games played in week one, 32 of them — 82 percent — were decided by 10 or more points. Twenty games, just over half, were decided by 30 or more points. The blowouts were in all classes, from Class A (Thornton Academy 70, Deering 0) to Class D (Bucksport 63, Houlton 6) and even in the Class E developmental league (Camden Hills 30, Sacopee Valley 0).

Travis Lazarczyk — 861-9242

[email protected]

Twitter: @TLazarczykMTM

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: