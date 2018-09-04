The winners of the 2018 Winthrop Sidewalk Art Festival, sponsored by the Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber, are painter Irene Duplissis, of Auburn, won Best in Show; painter Ian Hanks, of Standish, won Best Artist; and Donald Kerr, of Winthrop, won Best Crafter for his wire art sculptures.
