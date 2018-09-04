AUGUSTA — The Kennebec Valley YMCA is gearing up for its 25th annual Rise ‘n’ Shine 5K Road Race. The event will begin at 6:33 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Kennebec Valley YMCA, 31 Union St. The race course will include the Kennebec River Rail Trail.

New this year is the collaboration between the KV YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club of Augusta!

Individual competition walkers are welcome. Timing is provided for individual runners only. Teams are encouraged, but not timed together. Dress up and have fun as a team, there will be prizes. Cape Air will provide round-trip tickets from Augusta to Boston, one pair for male first finisher and a pair for the female first finisher. Gift certificates will be awarded to winners of various age categories as well as a few special awards, a special thanks to The Marketplace for donating gift certificates. Free babysitting will be provided if scheduled at the time of registration.

Proceeds raised will go toward the YMCA’s Strong Kids Annual Campaign and Boys & Girls Club of Augusta youth programs. The Strong Kids Annual Campaign enables the KV YMCA to provide scholarships and financial aid to those who otherwise cannot afford to participate in its membership or programs such as camp, swim lessons, youth and adult programming and childcare. ABGC programs funded by the race includes: After School and Sumer Programs, Drug Abuse Prevention, Alternative to Suspension Program, Diversion to Assets and their Military Family Program.

Register by Sept. 8th at Kennebec Valley YMCA in Augusta or Manchester or online at runreg.com and receive a free long sleeved event T-shirt.

You also can register the day of the race beginning at 5:30 a.m. The registration fee is $25 in advance, $30 day of event.

For more information, call 622-9622, visit kvymca.org or email [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: