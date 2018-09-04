Monday marked the unofficial end to summer, but summer weather hasn’t stopped.

The humidity is briefly dropping, but Wednesday will be another warm day with highs near 80 degrees along the coast, into the 80s inland.

By Wednesday night it’s going to be very humid again, with lows near 70 degrees Thursday morning.

A cold front moves in on Thursday. Scattered storms will fire ahead of it Thursday morning and early afternoon. Any of these storms could be strong.

After the front passes through, a sprawling area of high pressure builds in from Canada over the weekend.

Both days look sunny and crisp.

It may be chilly overnight Saturday night, with lows in the upper 30s in the cooler mountain valleys, 40s for most, to near 50 degrees along the coast.

As the Patriots kick off their new season Sunday, it will feel a bit more like fall, with temperatures in the 60s.

