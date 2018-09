UNION — Declutter 101 will begin at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at Vose Library, 392 Common Road.

The workshop can help attendees identify different types of clutter and develop a strategy for tackling it. Participants will leave with an action plan. The program will be presented by Pen Bay Medical Center.

For more information, call the library at 785-4733.

