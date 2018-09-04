Discovering Hallowell is the theme of a week-long scavenger hunt sponsored by the Down With The Crown Committee beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17 and concluding at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. Printed copies of the scavenger hunt questions will be available from the businesses and merchants along Water Street starting September 17.

Completed answer sheets must be turned in no later than 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at Boynton’s Market, 157 Water St. The grand prize winner will be announced on social media, the winner will receive a $100 cash prize. In the event multiple participants answer all the questions correctly, the winner will be determined by a drawing.

The scavenger hunt is designed to engage the community in and around Hallowell and beyond, in exploring all that Hallowell has to offer even in the midst of the ongoing road reconstruction project. Questions will lead participants to local businesses for some of the answers and to historical markers and sites throughout the downtown area for other answers. Some questions will require face-to-face contact with merchants to obtain answers. Others can simply be answered by observation.

For more information, visit hallowell.org or Facebook.com/HallowellArts/.

