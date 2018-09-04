WATERVILLE — a Business Breakfast on Your Small Business Toolkit — Free Resources to Help You Grow Your Business will begin at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College’s campus at 180 West River Road.

From business plan assistance to introduction to lending resources to floor layout of a manufacturing line, let the panel of Maine Small Business Development Center, Small Business Administration & Coastal Enterprises, Inc. help start, scale and grow the business. The session will be moderated by Central Maine Growth Council’s Garvan Donegan.

The panel will include Bill Card of Small Business Administration, Linda Diou, branch manager for Mid-Coast & Mid-Maine SCORE, Nathaniel Henshaw, president of CEI Ventures and Allison Watson, business counselor of CEI’s SBDC.

Card is an economic development specialist with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Maine District Office. He has been with the agency for eight years, focusing on creating high-visibility SBA events, and representing the administration at events and training workshops in Maine.

Diou is the branch manager for Mid-Maine, Mid-Coast SCORE, offering free and confidential mentoring for all stages of business.

Henshaw, serves as the President of CEI Ventures, Inc. and has been its managing director since 1994. Henshaw serves as the Managing Director of Tilson Technology Management. Henshaw co-founded CEI Ventures in 1994. He serves as president and managing director of Coastal Ventures Limited Partnership and Coastal Ventures II LLC. H

Watson is a Small Business Development Center advisor, providing one-on-one counseling and support to start-ups and existing businesses in northern Kennebec and Somerset counties. She comes to the Maine SBDC with a depth and breadth of experience in economic development, education, energy and health care.

The program is hosted by the college and Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce. The sponsors for the Business Breakfast are: AT&T; People’s United Bank; Cross Employee Benefits; Nicholson, Michaud & Company; O’Donnell, Lee, McCowan & Phillips, LLC; print media sponsor Morning Sentinel, a division of Maine Today Media, Inc. and radio sponsor MIX107.9.

The cost of the Business Breakfast is $18 for members, $25 at the door and for non-members. Breakfast is included with the reservation. To register, email [email protected] or call 873-3315.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: