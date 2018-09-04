OAKLAND — Anika Elias scored a pair of goals to lead the Messalonskee girls soccer team to a 7-0 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win over Cony on Tuesday.
Edin Sisson added a goal and an assist for Messalonskee (1-1-0), while Shauna Clark, Caitlin Parks, Emma Bell and Ella Smith all added goals in the victory.
Cony dropped to 0-2-0.
HALL-DALE 4, WISCASSET 1: Lilly Platt scored a pair of first-half goals as the Bulldogs posted the Mountain Valley Conference win in Wiscasset.
Naomi Lynch and Bella Marino also scored for Hall-Dale (2-0-0), and Olivia Bourque collected a pair of assists. Maggie Gross made three saves.
Lily Souza made 17 saves for Wiscasset (0-1-0), which got its only goal from Kayla Cossette.
MARANACOOK 4, OCEANSIDE 3: Emily Harper’s hat trick helped the Black Bears remain unbeaten on the season with the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference win in Readfield.
Kate Mohlar also had a goal for Maranacook (2-0-0), and Skyeler Webb made nine saves in the victory.
Cyra Fait, Abby Veilleux and Gabby Straka all scored for Oceanside (1-1-0).
WINTHROP 8, HYDE 1: The Ramblers rolled with six goals in the first half en route to the MVC win in Winthrop.
Jillian Schmelzer and Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone each scored four times in the win for Winthrop (2-0-0), and Brooke Burnham made eight saves to post the shutout.
Hyde dropped to 0-1-0 on the young season.
RICHMOND 4, TEMPLE 1: Marie Wockenfuss scored three goals to lead the Bobcats to the East/West Conference win at Thomas College in Waterville.
Caitlin Kendrick assisted on three goals for Richmond (2-0-0), and Nicole Tribbet added a score of her own.
Hannah Hubbard had the lone goal for Temple (0-1-0).
BOYS SOCCER
GARDINER 2, LEAVITT 2: Casey Bourque’s second goal knotted the score at two and allowed the Tigers to share the points in Gardiner.
Tim Doyle made six saves as Gardiner (1-0-1) remained unbeaten on the young season.
Garrett Addison scored both goals for Leavitt (0-1-1).
CONY 5, MESSALONSKEE 2: Miqueas Biasuz scored twice in the second half and the Rams held on for the KVAC A win in Augusta.
After Eagle Jacob Perry scored his second goal of the game to make it 3-2, Cony (1-1-0) netted late goals from Ahmed Asaleem and Alex Cousins to secure the victory over Messalonskee (0-2-0).
Simon McCormick also scored for the Rams.
RICHMOND 2, TEMPLE 1: Andrew Vachon and Cole Alexander scored goals to lift the Bobcats to the East/West Conference win at Thomas College in Waterville.
Richmond improved to 2-0-0 on the young season.
Will Paradis had the lone goal for Temple (0-1-0).
MEDOMAK VALLEY 2, ERSKINE 1: The Panthers scored twice inside the opening five minutes and held on for the KVAC B win in South China.
Liam Perfetto scored early in the second half for Erskine (0-2-0) but the Eagles got no closer. David McGraw made eight saves.
Joey Horovitz and Ryan Creamer had the goal for Medomak (1-0-1).
FIELD HOCKEY
ERSKINE 1, MARANACOOK 0, OT: Mya Maxim scored 4:22 into overtime to lift the Eagles to the KVAC B win in Readfield.
Olivia Kunesh set up the winning goal for Erskine (1-0). Lucy Allen made 13 saves to preserve the shutout.
Alyssa Pratt had 10 saves for Maranacook (0-2).
GARDINER 2, LEAVITT 0: Sarah Foust and Haley Brann each had goals for the Tigers in the KVAC B win in Gardiner.
Brann finished with a goal and an assist on the day for Gardiner (2-0), and Alyssa Gould made just one save to earn the shutout.
Mallory Casey made 10 saves for Leavitt (0-2).
MESSALONSKEE 3, BANGOR 2: The Eagles scored three times in the first half en route to the KVAC A win in Oakland.
Rylee Poulin, Annie Corbett and Kaitlin Smith all scored for Messalonskee (2-0). Rylie Genest made three saves in the Eagles cage.
Bangor (0-2) got its goals from Gabby Gonzales and Meaghan Caron.
-
Varsity Maine
Waterville seniors come full circle on the gridiron
-
Sports
Local roundup: Winthrop boys soccer knocks off Mountain Valley
-
Politics
Across U.S., polling stations are slowly disappearing
-
Local & State
Lake Auburn to be closed to boating for a day to treat algae bloom
-
Varsity Maine
Podcast: Gridiron Gurus Week 2