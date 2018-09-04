OAKLAND — Anika Elias scored a pair of goals to lead the Messalonskee girls soccer team to a 7-0 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win over Cony on Tuesday.

Edin Sisson added a goal and an assist for Messalonskee (1-1-0), while Shauna Clark, Caitlin Parks, Emma Bell and Ella Smith all added goals in the victory.

Cony dropped to 0-2-0.

HALL-DALE 4, WISCASSET 1: Lilly Platt scored a pair of first-half goals as the Bulldogs posted the Mountain Valley Conference win in Wiscasset.

Naomi Lynch and Bella Marino also scored for Hall-Dale (2-0-0), and Olivia Bourque collected a pair of assists. Maggie Gross made three saves.

Lily Souza made 17 saves for Wiscasset (0-1-0), which got its only goal from Kayla Cossette.

MARANACOOK 4, OCEANSIDE 3: Emily Harper’s hat trick helped the Black Bears remain unbeaten on the season with the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference win in Readfield.

Kate Mohlar also had a goal for Maranacook (2-0-0), and Skyeler Webb made nine saves in the victory.

Cyra Fait, Abby Veilleux and Gabby Straka all scored for Oceanside (1-1-0).

WINTHROP 8, HYDE 1: The Ramblers rolled with six goals in the first half en route to the MVC win in Winthrop.

Jillian Schmelzer and Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone each scored four times in the win for Winthrop (2-0-0), and Brooke Burnham made eight saves to post the shutout.

Hyde dropped to 0-1-0 on the young season.

RICHMOND 4, TEMPLE 1: Marie Wockenfuss scored three goals to lead the Bobcats to the East/West Conference win at Thomas College in Waterville.

Caitlin Kendrick assisted on three goals for Richmond (2-0-0), and Nicole Tribbet added a score of her own.

Hannah Hubbard had the lone goal for Temple (0-1-0).

BOYS SOCCER

GARDINER 2, LEAVITT 2: Casey Bourque’s second goal knotted the score at two and allowed the Tigers to share the points in Gardiner.

Tim Doyle made six saves as Gardiner (1-0-1) remained unbeaten on the young season.

Garrett Addison scored both goals for Leavitt (0-1-1).

CONY 5, MESSALONSKEE 2: Miqueas Biasuz scored twice in the second half and the Rams held on for the KVAC A win in Augusta.

After Eagle Jacob Perry scored his second goal of the game to make it 3-2, Cony (1-1-0) netted late goals from Ahmed Asaleem and Alex Cousins to secure the victory over Messalonskee (0-2-0).

Simon McCormick also scored for the Rams.

RICHMOND 2, TEMPLE 1: Andrew Vachon and Cole Alexander scored goals to lift the Bobcats to the East/West Conference win at Thomas College in Waterville.

Richmond improved to 2-0-0 on the young season.

Will Paradis had the lone goal for Temple (0-1-0).

MEDOMAK VALLEY 2, ERSKINE 1: The Panthers scored twice inside the opening five minutes and held on for the KVAC B win in South China.

Liam Perfetto scored early in the second half for Erskine (0-2-0) but the Eagles got no closer. David McGraw made eight saves.

Joey Horovitz and Ryan Creamer had the goal for Medomak (1-0-1).

FIELD HOCKEY

ERSKINE 1, MARANACOOK 0, OT: Mya Maxim scored 4:22 into overtime to lift the Eagles to the KVAC B win in Readfield.

Olivia Kunesh set up the winning goal for Erskine (1-0). Lucy Allen made 13 saves to preserve the shutout.

Alyssa Pratt had 10 saves for Maranacook (0-2).

GARDINER 2, LEAVITT 0: Sarah Foust and Haley Brann each had goals for the Tigers in the KVAC B win in Gardiner.

Brann finished with a goal and an assist on the day for Gardiner (2-0), and Alyssa Gould made just one save to earn the shutout.

Mallory Casey made 10 saves for Leavitt (0-2).

MESSALONSKEE 3, BANGOR 2: The Eagles scored three times in the first half en route to the KVAC A win in Oakland.

Rylee Poulin, Annie Corbett and Kaitlin Smith all scored for Messalonskee (2-0). Rylie Genest made three saves in the Eagles cage.

Bangor (0-2) got its goals from Gabby Gonzales and Meaghan Caron.

