Earlier this year, Augusta was facing a problem. We had a person behaving in a way that was very concerning to parents, yet he wasn’t breaking the law. Without getting into the whole story again – I’m sure most of you reading this know it – I just want to voice my praise for Matt Pouliot and his quick response that got the law changed to take steps towards protecting our children.

Matt was the first person to respond to my emails and phone calls and was willing to work with myself and others, keeping us informed and explaining how things work, every step of the way. It was obvious that he cared about the issue and about the people it impacted, many of who were not in his district.

Pouliot is a true public servant. He is responsive, he pays attention to his constituents’ needs, and he does his job to help protect the most vulnerable in our community. It’s not just on this issue, either. He takes the time to talk to people, to really listen, and to see what he can do to make Kennebec County a better place to live and to raise a family. He is dedicated and he truly cares, and it’s why he has my vote for State Senate.

Lorana Laliberte

Sidney

