Share the Road with Carol is an all ages commemorative bike ride planned for 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, in Windsor and Whitefield. The ride, which has 12-mile and 27-mile options, starts and ends at the Windsor Town Office.

This ride will honor the memory of Carol Eckert, M.D. Eckert was killed as a result of a bike accident that occurred in Windsor in 2016. Biking was her passion and event organizers invite everyone who feels the same to join together in remembrance of a life well pedaled and to further the cause of bicycle safety in Maine. There will be one rest stop on the 27-mile ride.

To register, visit BikeReg.com or at the event from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: