WATERVILLE — A City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday night has been canceled due to lack of a quorum, according to City Manager Michael Roy.

Items the council were to have discussed will be on the agenda of the council’s Sept. 18 meeting. Those items include a request by Mark Andre that the council submit a petition to Colby College asking it to contribute money annually to help reduce the property tax rate. As a nonprofit institution, the college is not required to pay taxes.

Roy said Tuesday that Councilor Jackie Dupont, D-Ward 7, is ill, and Councilor Nathaniel White, D-Ward 2, has a conflict with work. With the Ward 3 seat vacant because Lauren Lessing moved away, the council does not have a quorum for the meeting as it needs five councilors, according to Roy.

“Four out of seven is not a quorum,” he said.

Two items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting ask the council to take final votes on amendments to the public safety and parks and recreation ordinances.

The council also was to have considered issuing a secondhand license to Roger Veilleux, doing business as All Aboard Antiques, Collectibles & Gifts, at 10 Railroad Square; approving liquor licenses; and hearing a proclamation designating Oct. 6 Waterville Noontime Rotary Day.

Councilors also were to have discussed labor negotiations in executive session prior to the start of the meeting.

